KARACHI - A two-member delegation of State Trade Organization (STO) of Maldives, which is on a visit to Pakistan these days, Wednesday called on the TDAP secretary with a view to discuss with him the objective of their visit to Pakistan and get his advice as to how the same could be utilised with a view to meet their urgent procurement needs of pharma products from Pakistan.

While discussing the subject with the secretary TDAP, the delegates informed the secretary that Maldives imported pharma products worth more than $30 million last year, and the major bulk of these imports (almost 70%) were made from India. The government of Maldives is in acute search of diversifying their importing sources of pharmaceutical products, where the exporters could meet their quality requirements in this regard. The delegates informed that the Ambassador of Pakistan at Maldives has encouraged and facilitated them to visit Pakistan to meet import needs in this regard.

Secretary TDAP informed the Maldives delegation that Pakistan has a modern and growing pharma industry. He wished them well to meet the pharmaceutical exporters and visit their pharma plants and instructed the dealing officer of TDAP to accompany the delegation during their visit program in order to facilitate their interaction.