ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing PML-N Youth Social Media Convention here on Wednesday said that Imran Khan who was declared Sadiq and Ameen, submitted a fake NOC of the district administration in the Supreme Court in regards to the construction of his house in Bani Gala.

She said that the person who had not learnt to talk properly during the last four and a half years, how could he deliver to the masses.

Those who hurled allegations of submitting fake documents were now submitting themselves in the court, the Minister added. The Minister said that the PML-N was up against a person who attacked the Parliament, sent curses on the Parliament and votes of people and hurled insults at others.

She said that as against it the leader of the PML-N had always advised them to exercise tolerance and nobody from PML-N had ever indulged in using abusive language and insulting treatment to others. Marriyum said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had taken upon himself the responsibility to fight the war for democracy and sanctity of the vote and he was not afraid of anybody except the Allah Almighty.

She said that a party which had a leader like Nawaz Sharif, President like Shehbaz Sharif and people as its soldier did not need anything except the blessings of Allah Almighty.

The Minister said that every project of public welfare including making Pakistan a nuclear power, building of network of motorways, CPEC for economic development, health care programme and Prime Minister's educational reforms programme bore the stamp of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.

The Minister said that Maryam Nawaz was fighting the case of Nawaz Sharif on the social media, and she would be given rousing welcome on March 11, on her arrival in Rawalpindi, adding, that the youth all over Pakistan were her soldiers in that struggle.

She said that since 90s different kinds of allegations had been levelled against Nawaz Sharif but inspite of references in the Ehtesab Court, Supreme Court cases and investigations by JIT no allegation of corruption could be established against him. She said that Imran Khan who claimed to build Metro in Peshawar with Rs 74 billion could not accomplish it even with Rs 100 billion as he lacked the required vision.

Marriyum said that it was the same Imran Khan who had boasted in 2013 that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would produce so much electricity that it would offer it to other provinces after meeting its own needs but unfortunately it was being produced only through MOUs.

She said that all the districts and cities in Punjab had schools, colleges, universities and hospitals without any exception. She said that Hanif Abbasi who was a lion of Shehbaz Sharif had made Rawalpindi an exemplary City through the development projects that were executed under his stewardship.

The Minister said that Shehbaz Sharif had made Punjab a model province and the people of other provinces also wished to have a Chief Minister like him. Marriyum said that even the reports compiled by international agencies ranked Punjab high in regards to transparency in carrying out the development projects.

She said that the leader of PML-N had rightly observed that very few people were fated to serve the masses.

She said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif built the roads and Imran was talking of coming out on them.

The Minister said that this was his slogan in 2013 and even today he was obsessed with the same rhetoric.

Marriyum observed that Imran Khan who was a darling, was granted exemption from appearing in the court on his very first request whereas Nawaz Sharif was not allowed exemption from court attendance for visiting his ailing wife.

The Minister said that the people came in thousands to listen and have a glimpse of Nawaz Sharif wherever he went including Jaranwala, Kot Momin , Sargodha and Peshawar because they knew that whenever he came into power he set new records of serving the people.

She said that PML-N would also win the 2018 elections with a thumping majority and form the government to continue the journey of development with the same momentum.