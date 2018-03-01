LAHORE - A solo show of calligraphy titled ‘Mystic Letters’ by Arif Khan was held at Ocean Art gallery on Wednesday.

Over 32 pieces of calligraphic artwork artistically inscribed with selected verses from the Holy Quran was showcased.

A large number of students from different educational institutions, art lovers and aspiring calligraphers visited the exhibition and appreciated the artworks of the artist.

The chief guest of the exhibition was Punjab University, Vice Chancellor, Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar.

Talking to this scribe, Principal College of Art and Design University of the Punjab, Dr. Shahida Manzoor said: “Arif Khan’s work cannot be appreciated unless it is truly contextualized in the passion that drives him. I believe that the rigour of his artistic genius borrows from the perpetual creativity that exists as a primordial thrust in Nature.

It is this endless craving for the new that manifests in the inner world of sensitive human beings, making them restless and discontented on one hand and passionate and creative on the other. Arif Khan as an artist certainly belongs to this league and his art speaks of the roaring passion that integrates him to the élan vital of Nature.”

On the occasion, Maxim Cartoonist, Dr. Shaukat Mahmood said the artist is an expert in Islamic calligraphy and the best part of creations is that he seldom goes after the classical or neo-classical styles of calligraphy.

His every new work provides a new dimension to the art of calligraphy. His innovations are reflected in his characters, his penmanship, and his brush. He has a special knack for mixing colours with letters in a unique way and this singularity and individualism makes him different from all those artists who are using Islamic calligraphy as their genre. The exhibition with continue till 6th March.