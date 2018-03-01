Lahore - Master Paints/Rizvi’s, Barry’s and Diamond Paints/Guard Rice won their respective matches played on the second day of the ongoing Hamdan Holdings Punjab Polo Cup 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground Wednesday.

Juan Cruz Losada led Master Paints/Rizvi’s to a thrilling 5-4 win against Master Paints Black. Losada struck four goals in his team’s triumph while Hamza contributed one. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder scored a brace and Gerardo Mazzini hit one.

Master Paints Black opened their account through a field goal by Hissam which was soon equalized by MP/Rizvi’s, when Hamza hit a field goal. The second chukker was dominated by Blacks, who struck two – one each by Mazzini and Hamza, who mistakenly put the ball into the nets – to take 3-1 lead, while Losada added one in MP/Rizvi’s total to reduce the margin to 3-2. The only goal of the third chukker came from Hissam, which gave Blacks further 4-2 edge.

It were all MP/Rizvi’s in the fourth chukker, who banged in a brace through Losada to level the score 4-4. No more goal was struck as the match entered the sudden death chukker, where MP/Rizvi’s succeeded in converting a 30-yard penalty through Losada to win the match 5-4.

Barry’s overpowered Rijas Aces/PAF by 7-6½ in the second encounter of the day. Juan Maria Ginazu Tito was hero of the day for Barry’s, as he hammered four goals while Ramiro Zavaleta, Nafees Barry and Bilal Haye hit one goal each. Although Deigo Araya also played well and struck all the five goals for Rijas Aces/PAF, yet his heroics couldn’t bear fruit for his team.

Ginazu Tito scored the opening goal for Barry’s which was leveled by Deigo but Ramiro then added one more to give Barry’s 2-1 edge. Nafees then fired a goal to further enhance Barry’s lead to 3-1 which was immediately cut short to 3-2 by Deigo. By the close of the second chukker, Ginazu converted one more to provide Barry’s 4-2 lead. Barry’s slammed two goals through Bilal Haye and Ginazu to take healthy 6-2 lead in third chukker. Rijas bounced back in the fourth and last chukker by hammering three goals to make it 6-5, while Barry’s hit one more to win the match 7-5.

The third match proved to be a thriller where half goal handicap advantage helped Diamond Paints/Guard Rice beat Army by 5½-5.

Macos Araya was top scorer from the winning side, which had half goal handicap average, while the remaining one came from Eulogio Celestino. From the losing side, Ignasio Negri also hammered four goals while Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig contributed one but their efforts were futile in the end.

The first two chukkers of the match were evenly poised as both the sides scored two goals each. Eulogio and Macos were goal scorers from the winning side, while Ignasio hit both from the losing side, as the score was 2-2 at the end of the second chukker. Macos fired the lone goal of the third chukker to give Diamond Paints/Guard Rice 3-2 edge.

The high-voltage fourth chukker saw Diamond Paints/Guard Rice scoring two goals through Macos and Army hammering a hat-trick through Ignasio (2 goals) and Brig Zulfiqar (1 goal) to level the score at 5-5, which remained intact till the final whistle. Luckily, it was half goal handicap, which helped Diamond Paints/Guard Rice win the nail-biting match 5½-5. Howard George Smith and Jason Dixon supervised all the matches as field umpires.