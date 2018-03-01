ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Wednesday has sought the procedural steps and recommendations made by the Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC) for the Privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation, which met under the chairmanship of Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, has also directed the Privatisation Commission to present the briefing regarding PIA's privatisation that was given in Cabinet meeting in next meeting.

The government would register a new company in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) that would manage the properties and hotels of the Pakistan International Airlines, which would be separated from the from PIA's air-transport business before its privatisation, Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz said.

He said that the secretary aviation division and secretary ministry of finance would be members of the new company.

He said that government would separate the core and non-core business of the PIA by 15th April as per the PIAC Conversion Act 2016 adopted unanimously by the parliament.

He further said that only air transport business of PIA will be privatised. The non-core business of PIA will be put into another company along with the liabilities.

He said hotels and other properties will be separated and it would not be privatised.

He further informed that the government will retain fifty one percent shares of the national flag carrier while the management control will also remain with it.

Aziz said that government is privatising PIA to save national exchequer from massive loss. The PIA, which liabilities are estimated at over Rs325 billion, are seeking further Rs65 billion from the government before June this year, he added.

The committee was informed that the process of privatization was initiated under the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act, 2016. The said Act was unanimously passed by the Assembly.

All the steps regarding sales and purchase of the assets of PIA will be treated strictly in accordance with the parameters prescribed under the said Act. However the Privatization of PIA is quite distinguishable because of the fact that neither the control on the employees nor more than 49percent of the shares is going to be privatized.

In this way the federal government would remain the capital share holder even after the privatization.

The committee was informed that PIA would be privatised before June this year.

It was also recommended that the committee shall be briefed about the steps taken by the ministry regarding privatization of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan along with reasons and justifications whereof.

The chairman of the committee said that Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan is running in deficit.

It was informed by the secretary concerned that all the recommendations of the committee members are noted for the compliance and these will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Members/MNAs/Movers Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Ghulam Rasul Sahi, Imran Zafar Leghari, Munaza Hassan, Dr Imran Khattak, Abdul Waseem, attended the meeting besides the minister for privatization and senior officers from the Ministry of Privatization.