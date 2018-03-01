KASUR - A local court handed down death sentence to a murder accused and fined him a total Rs200,000 on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, there occurred an argument between Khubaib Hassan and Muhammad Deen over a trifle while working in fields at Khurram Dogran in 2016. The argument turned into a scuffle which led to a shooting incident causing Khubaib's death.

Mandi Usmanwala police arrested Muhammad Deen and his sons including Raheel Ahmed and Shamon; registered a murder case against them and produced them in the court.

In the light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Ch Zafar Iqbal convicted Muhammad Deen for the murder; sentenced him to death and fined him a total Rs200,000. The ADSJ acquitted Raheel and Shamon due to lack of evidence.

MINOR CRUSHED TO DEATH

A six-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley at Ghunake village. According to Kot Radha Kishan police, Abbas, 6, son of Abdul Majid was crossing the road when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him to death. The police registered a case and against the tractor-trolley driver and were investigating.