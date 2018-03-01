islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education Wednesday recommended suspension of the Senate of Federal Urdu University on appointing its former Vice-Chancellor allegedly having a fake degree as a professor at the university.

The committee urged the President of Pakistan and chancellor of the university to take notice of the issue as the former VC was removed on charges of having a fake degree, which was de-notified later.

The NA body was met here to discuss the implementation status of its recommendations and scrutiny of the federal education ministry Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19. The meeting also discussed establishment of the Institute of Art and Culture Bill 2018.

The meeting chaired by Col (Retd) Amirullah Marwat was informed that former Vice Chancellor Federal Urdu University of Science and Technology [FUUAST] Salman D Mohamad has been appointed as a professor by the University Senate.

The degree of said professor was declared fake by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Later on Salman D. Mohamad was removed from his post on charges of having a fake degree when the Karachi University de-notified his Ph.D degree.

The committee members, while raising concerns over the hiring of a fake degree holder as a professor in the same institution, urged President Mamnoon Hussain and chancellor of the university to take notice of the situation.

The committee chairman remarked that despite a number of recommendations made by the committee, the FUUAST did not remove Salman D Mohammad from his post.

The committee directed the secretary of federal education ministry to convey the recommendations of the NA committee to the President of Pakistan to suspend the Senate of the Federal Urdu University.

The committee further directed the Executive Director HEC to conduct an enquiry into the alleged irregularities made during Salman D Muhammad’s period as Vice Chancellor of the university and submit a report to it within one month accordingly.

Meanwhile, discussing the land demarcation issue of Quaid-i-Azam University with the Capital Development Authority, the committee recommended to complete the process in 15 days.

CDA Director Regional Planning Arshad Chohan gave a briefing to the committee regarding possession of land by the QAU. He claimed that the university does not possess above 1,709 acres of land and it was allotted 1,445 acres land for which the university had paid.

Representatives from both sides exchanged hot words as university officials rejected the claim of CDA. However, they failed to produce the allotment letter of 1,709 acre land.

The Director Regional Planning CDA informed the committee that the CDA and Survey of Pakistan held a meeting on 06-02-2018 in the office of the Member (P&D) CDA and verified the survey of the QAU’s land carried out by the Survey of Pakistan.

The committee directed the CDA to complete the demarcation of the university in the given deadline.

It was further decided that the committee members would visit along with the chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner, ICT and Inspector General of police, Islamabad to the Quaid-e-Azam University to check the actual position of demarcation on ground.

The committee considered the budgetary proposals of the federal education ministry PSDP for financial year 2018-19 in detail.

The ministry briefed the committee on the objectives and importance of the schemes in detail. After detailed deliberations, the committee approved the budgetary proposals of the Ministry for Financial Year 2018-19 with recommendation for allocation of Rs11833.988 million for 11 ongoing and 5 new un-approved schemes as submitted by the ministry before the committee.