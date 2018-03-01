islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi bureau has formally launched investigation against officers of CDA and M/s BNP Pvt Ltd for allegedly misusing their authority in allotment of plot to M/s BNP Group for construction of Grand Hyatt Tower at Constitutional Avenue Islamabad.

NAB senior said that the regional bureau has also decided to take action against CDA officials involved in illegal allotment of plot to BNP group. The officials have shown reluctance in cooperating with NAB investigation team in the case.

On the other hand, Federal Investigation Agency has given clean chit to all the accused in a afresh investigation report. CDA Chairman had chaired a meeting of senior officials after FIA latest report on Sunday and discussed the future course of action.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi has said that NAB is committed to eradicating corruption from the country under the leadership of Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal.