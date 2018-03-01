MULTAN - The NAB Multan has authorized three investigations against Malik Rafiq Khar and others for illegal allotment of 4,623 Kanal Land, Illegal sale of 1,000 Kanal Land in Mauza Shadi Khan Munda, Kot Addu and illegal allotment of 13,000 Kanal TDA Land causing loss worth billions to national exchequer, NAB sources disclosed.

A complainant namely Jameel Ahmad got registered a complaint against Malik Muhammad Rafiq Khar and others (including private persons and revenue officials) on 31/01/2014 in which he alleged that Muhammad Rafique Khar in active connivance with Revenue officials of District Muzaffargarh remained involved in illegal allotment of State Land by way of using his influence. After complaint verification inquiry was authorized on 21.04.2017.

In addition to Malik Muhammad Rafiq Khan, other accused involved in this investigation include (1) Mohsin Raza s/o Malik Muhammad Rafiq Khar, Ali Raza s/o Malik Muhammad Rafiq Khar , Ex-EDOR Naeem ul Islam (BPS-19), Ex-EDOR Ghulam Akbar Khitchi (BPS-19), EDOR Waseem Shamshad (BPS-19) and Other Revenue Officials and Private Persons.

Sources revealed the first authorized investigation was against officers/officials of Revenue Department and illegal beneficiaries of land.

During inquiry it has been established that out of 4622 Kanal land, the then EDO (Rev) vide order dated 27-07-2007 granted 2023 kanal Land of TDA in Chak No.609/TDA to Fazal Hussain 1/4th share, Rabnawaz s/o Hamid Khan 3/4th share against the claim of Mst Bakhtawri Baigam beyond his jurisdiction. Similarly 95 Kanal land was also allotted in the name of Fazal Hussain and Rabnawaz was allotted in Chak No 610 TDA by the Ex EDO against the fake claim of Mst Bakhtawri in year 2007. Thereafter, in year 2009 750 Kanal Land was allotted in the name of Ghulam Noor Khar (brother of Ghulam Rafique Khar) in Chak No 609 and 610 of TDA Tehsil Kot Addu. Remaining, 1753 Kanal-11Maral land was also allotted in the name of Muhammad Muhsin and Ali Raza sons of Muhammad Rafique Khar (Petitioner) in Chak No.607,606,609,611,613 and 614 of TDA Tehsil Kot Addu by the Ex EDO Muzafagadh. Subsequently, accused petitioners sold 1752 Kanal land against a consideration of Rs.13,865,000/- in year 2008-09 in Chak No.609 TDA.

Similarly, another investigation against officers/officials of Revenue Department had been launched for their alleged involvement in forgery of revenue record in Mauza Shadi Khan Munda, Tehsil Kot Addu and illegal beneficiaries involved in selling of said land on the basis of forged documents.

During inquiry it was revealed that the original record of mutations No.1481,1541,154 and 1523 was tempered by the Revenue officials namely Abid Hussain Ptwari and Iqbal Girdawar and replaced Part Sarkars. That subsequently on the basis of forged documents further mutations No 5888 and 5887 were passed through which 1,000 kanal land was sold to a private person in Moza Shadi Khan Munda, Tehsil Kot Addu. Commissioner D.G Khan declared the mutations No. 1481, 1523, 1541 and 1545 as bogus and forged. His order was challenged before the Member Judicial and learned Member Judicial-I has upheld the Order of Commissioner. Resultantly all those forged / bogus mutations No. 1481, 1523, 1541 and 1545 have been cancelled as well as all the subsequent mutations passed on the basis of those forged mutations i.e 5887 and 5888.

NAB sources further revealed that the third Investigation had been launched against Revenue Officials involved in illegal allotment of TDA land in clear contradiction of facts/record and illegal beneficiaries involved in subsequent litigation on the basis of illegal decisions of the EDORs

Through record collected during inquiry it was revealed that local land owners of mouza Patti Sayal submitted an application before DOR Muzaffargarh for restoration of their acquired lands under TDA being in "Adna" category as the same was not to be acquired under TDA Act. Report was called from revenue field staff and the then Patwari Muhammad Afzal stated that the nature of acquired land was basically "Adna". Afterwards DOR namely Abdul Hameed Durrani Muzaffargarh ordered dated 05/12/2003 that the land Acquired was "Adna" and restoration of the acquired land back to land owners as "Sehat Indiraj" be made.

Implementation of that order was presented before AC Kot Addu who objected that this was a badly time barred and couldn't be implemented. Against this order, the land owners approached the EDOR Muzaffargarh in appeal Subsequently, the then EDOR Wasim Shamshad without going into the merits of case allowed revision petitions in contradiction of TDA record which resulted into allotment of 13000 kanal land illegally to them.