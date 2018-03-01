OKARA - The nation wants to see the corrupt rulers behind bars and will demonstrate the will in the coming general elections by voting against the corrupt rulers, a PTI leader said.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Rao Hassan Sikandar talking with journalists said the PML-N rulers cheated the people in the name of development projects and revised the expenditure s of construction of project repeatedly to make their share of corruption bulky. Now the people had identified the faces of Raiwind kings, he said. So, he added, the masses had decided that instead of making corruption in the projects, the present rulers must be put behind bars.

He said the rulers have to be held accountable for every penny of the nation. Whenever they were asked to answer for their corruption, the rulers started drumming in praise of their initiation of projects, he said. The nation must keep in mind that the rulers paw lion's share from every big development project.

Two murderers jailed for life

The Additional District and Sessions court sentenced two murder accused to life in prison and acquitted a co-accused, giving him benefit of the doubt.

According to prosecution, a man namely Muhammad Khan was murdered at Jathiana in year 2012 and a case of the incident was registered against Zahid, Faisal and Muzammil. Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan Aziz after completion of argument put forward by both the parties and testifying evidence, announced its verdict. The court sentenced two of the accused persons - Zahid and Faisal and fined them Rs200,000 each. Both the convict would have to undergo six months further in prison if fail to pay the fine. The court also acquitted Muzammil due to lack of evidence.