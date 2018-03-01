OKARA - Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on a weak allegation of not receiving salary from his own son and now even rivals have started acknowledging the fact.

Founding president Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry FLT-LT (r) Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Iqbal stated while speaking to journalists here the other day.

The senior PML-N leader claimed that it has, now, established beyond any doubt that conspiracies were hatched to disqualify Nawaz Sharif and expel him from PM house and the party presidency. "When nothing was found against the ex-PM in Panama Leaks, a weak charge of not receiving salary from his own son was applied to disqualify him," he argued.

He said that now the rivals of Nawaz Sharif have started acknowledging this fact quite openly. Ch Arshad Iqbal said the time is not far when clean merit of Nawaz Sharif's character would be acknowledged. He claimed that it is quite creditable of Nawaz Sharif that he has been "respecting" every decision of judiciary in letter and spirit.