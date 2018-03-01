QUETTA - Scaling up another milestone of achievement, PAF has established a new multi-role squadron of JF-17 aircraft which has been titled 28 Multirole Squadron.

The new 28 multirole squadron has consigned the mission to monitor aerial boundaries of the Pakistan’s Western borders.

A ceremony was organised at PAF Base Samungli in Quetta wherein, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest.

The Air Chief received guard of honour at the event and the JF-17 fly-past demonstration turned the event momentous.

Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, in his keynote address said that it was high privilege for him that the JF-17 No 28 squadron was being established in Balochistan, “We are fully aware of the intrigues of Pakistan’s enemies, but our determination is undaunted and our objectives are clear,” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff warned that Pakistani nation was a peace-loving nation and did not want anyone violate their aerial boundaries.

On war against terror, he said that they had spearheaded every possible effort for wiping out menace of terrorism and with the help of Allah Almighty restoration of peace in country had been made possible due to these efforts.

“From today, the mission of No 28 Multirole Squadron- equipped with JF-17 – to ensure surveillance of Pakistan’s Western border aerial boundaries,” Sohail Aman said, adding, that the 28 squadron, in accordance with its power balance, would perform its assigned duty in efficient manner.

“Amid such difficult times, I assure the nation that our determination is not dithered and we are capable enough to respond to any aerial violation,” he was quoted as stating. He said that Balochistan was a key province which held high significance for all and its inhabitants were patriotic whose role in country’s progress can’t be overlooked.

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Sohail Aman remarked that this project upheld highly pivotal role in the development and progress of country which would Inshallah alter the history and fate of not only Balochistan, but the entire country.