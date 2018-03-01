Pak Auto Show from tomorrow

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS), a premier annual auto industry event will be held in Expo Centre Lahore from Friday. Indus Motor Company Limited, (IMC), the manufacturer and distributor of Toyota vehicles and a leading patron of PAPS is a regular participant at the event and is participating as the diamond sponsor. Sr. Director IMC, Tariq Ahmed Khan said, "Supporting PAPS is in line with IMC's vision to support local allied industries. We are continuously working on localization and transfer of technology to local vendors. PAPS is also a good platform to educate key stakeholders about the industry in details. IMC is fully committed to localization process and has already developed more than 50 vendors and has arranged for several technical assistance agreements for transfer of technology,' added Tariq. It is to be noted that more than 200 auto industry representatives will be showcasing their products in the Auto Show. The exhibition is expected to attract a huge number of visitors from parts manufacturers, component suppliers, auto lovers and affluent automobile buyers.

Businesses' views to be incorporated in budget: Afzal

KARACHI (APP): State Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has assured the business community that the government will consider their suggestions for the Federal Budget 2018-19. Speaking at a seminar on 'Forthcoming Federal Budget 2018-19' at local hotel here on Wednesday evening, the minister thanked the participants for the recognition of government's achievements in the last four years. The seminar was organised by the President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain. Businessmen, including former president FPCCI Zakria Usman, Saqib Fayyaz Maggon, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Zafar Iqbal and Arif Habib also addressed the seminar. They appreciated the federal government's measures to overcome the major challenges of power shortages and law and order situation after coming into power in 2013. They also appreciated the federal government for putting the country's economy in the right direction and for initiating various mega development projects.

The business community also lauded the government for initiating various mega development projects.

The business leaders called for a general amnesty scheme for bringing money back from abroad. They were of the view that because of the poor law and order situation in the recent past a large number of businessmen had transferred their money abroad and now they want to bring it back.

They said that the scheme will bring huge foreign exchange and help boost the country's economy.

The minister said suggestions of businessmen for the annual budget would be considered. He said China imports billions of dollars goods every year and Pakistani businessmen and traders should focus on increasing exports to China.

He said the government wants to simplify the tax collection system and the complaints of businessmen community to this effect would be addressed.

‘Look Africa’ Trade Forum held

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan/Ministry of Commerce organised a "Look Africa" Trade Forum that was aimed at exploring new avenues of promoting trade and exports with African countries. The diplomats of Nigeria, Kenya, Libya, Sudan, Tunisia, Mauritius, and Egypt attended the trade forum. Ms Maria Kazi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Khalid Rasul, Director TDAP, were also present at the occasion. Addressing the trade forum, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that 54 African countries were a market of over 1 billion people with huge potential for Pakistan to promote trade and exports. He urged that government should sponsor trade delegations to African region to explore new avenues of trade with it. He said that total trade volume of Africa was around $1 trillion, but Pakistan's total trade with it was only 3 billion, which was quite negligible.

He emphasized that government should provide incentives to private sector for organizing exhibitions in African countries to introduce more Pakistani products in the region. He said Pakistan has resident missions in only 15 African countries and stressed that Pakistan should open its missions in all major African countries that would help in improving trade and economic relations with the region.

Ms Maria Kazi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, gave a detailed presentation on trade potential with Africa. She said Pakistan's exports to Africa were confined to few products including rice, pharmaceuticals, cement, textiles, surgical and sports goods and urged that private sector should focus on exporting more products to Africa. About planned initiatives of the government for Africa, she said new commercial sections would be opened in Africa and Pakistan would offer PTAs/FTAs on bilateral basis and with African Trading Blocks to promote its trade and exports. She said local Trade Development Officers in African countries would be appointed in African countries where resident missions were not stationed.

She said special incentives would be provided to Pakistani companies through new strategic trade policy framework for participating in trade fairs in Africa.

Khalid Rasul, Director, TDAP said that government has planned to increase bilateral trade with Africa from existing $3 billion to $5 billion in next five years. Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, ICCI thanked all the participants for attending the event.

Diplomats of Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco, Mauritius, Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the areas that offered great potential for Pakistani products in their respective countries. They said Western markets have now reached saturation point while Africa was future for trade and Pakistan should give more focus on African region.

FTA to boost Pak-Turk trade: Envoy

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdukal has said that Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Turkey is under-negotiation and trade will jump once FTA is finalized. He said that friendly and cordial relations between Turkey and Pakistan should be translated into trade and economic ties. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Bashir A. Baksh, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Awais Saeed Piracha, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh, Shahbaz Aslam and Rizwan Akhter Shamsi also spoke on the occasion. Turkish Ambassador agreed with the LCCI President that that the volume of bilateral trade between both countries is 497 Million dollars only which is very low. It should be exceeded through joint efforts and close contacts between the businessmen of the two countries. He said that Pakistan especially Lahore is an investment hub for the Turkish investors.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Pakistan and Turkey have long historical ties and both the countries have been cooperating with each other since long for mutual benefits. He said that governments as well as the private sectors of the two countries are taking keen interest in developing close relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He said Pakistan's exports to Turkey are constantly decreasing since 2011 when it reached dollar 756 million.

In 2016, the value of total exports to Turkey reached down to $237 million. As far as imports from Turkey to Pakistan are concerned, these have been ranging between $160 million to $260 million from the year 2011 to 2016. Hence the total volume of bilateral trade is around dollar 497 million in 2016.

Javaid said that Pakistan mainly exports cotton, plastic and articles, articles of apparel and clothing (knitted and non-knitted), other made up textile articles and cereals etc., to Turkey.

He said FTA can potentially help us in increasing the bilateral trade to $4 billion from the current level of $497 million.