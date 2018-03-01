LAHORE - Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan rang up Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his election as acting president of the PML-N. According to sources, both the leaders discussed political situation and other matters of national interest.

It may be mentioned that Ch Nisar did not attend the Central Working Committee in Lahore on Tuesday when Shehbaz Sharif was elevated to the office of party president. His absence triggered rumours about his leaving the party. His absence also spoke volume about his sore relations with the party leadership. There were also rumours that he was not invited to party’s CWC meeting. Nisar had openly refused to accept Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the leading role in the party while addressing his voters in Taxala on February 10.

MARYAM, HAMZA AMONG CONTENDERS FOR PUNJAB PRESIDENT SLOT

No clear name has come up in the PML-N for the office of Punjab president of the party, an office which is going to be vacant after election of Shehbaz Sharif as permanent president of the party at the General Council meeting on March 6.

Sources say at present seven names are under consideration but none of them has been finalised. They say among them also included Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Punjab secretary general Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Provincial Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran. However none of them is sure to replace Shehbaz in the elections for the PML-N Punjab president which needs to be held within 15 days after elections of the central president of the party.

In a media interaction, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted that party’s next Punjab president was likely from south or north Punjab ruling out appointment of any Sharif to this slot.

It merits mentioning here that Shehbaz was picked up as acting president of the PML-N on Tuesday at the Central Working Committee meeting to meet the election commission’s demand for appointing the party head within a week after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif to hold this office in light of the Supreme Court verdict.