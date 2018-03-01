Islamabad - A parliamentary committee was informed yesterday that with current allocations for the water resources the country wouldn’t be able to construct any big water reservoir during next 100 years.

Currently 81 projects are under development while the allocations in 2017-18 were only Rs 36 billion and with this allocation it will take 14-32 years to complete these projects, Secretary Water Resource division, Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, told National Standing Committee on Water Resources.

The meeting of the Standing Committee was held with MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi in chair. The committee discussed proposed allocation for water sector, Indus Water Treaty and Water Accord 1991.

Briefing about the allocation, secretary water resources said that against the demand of Rs120 billion only Rs36 billion were allocated, in PSDP 2017-18, for water sector. He said that currently 81 projects were in implementation stage and with the allocation of Rs36 billion it will take 14-32 years to complete the same.

“With the current level of allocation, we will not be able to complete any big dam within next 100 years,” he said. The CCI has been recommended that all parties should approve water accord so that the reservoirs construction issue should be resolved on war-footings, he added. For the year 2018-19, he maintained, the allocation of Rs203 billion will be proposed.

The committee was informed that the cost of Bhasha Dam had been increased to $15 billion from the early $12 billion. Similarly $3 billion were required for the construction of Mohammand Dam Project, said secretary power division said. Next year Rs 120 billion were required for Bhasha Dam, he added.

Regarding Indus Water Treaty, the committee was briefed about the latest status of construction of Kishan Ganga and Ratlay Hydel Projects by India. Pakistan has approached the World Bank to resolve the mutual disputes between India and Pakistan with regards to Indus Water Treaty in the International Court of Arbitration rather than appointing neutral experts as it does not come under the jurisdiction of the later.

Replying to a query, Secretary Water Resources Shumail Ahmad said that if Indus Water Treaty was terminated Pakistan wouldn’t get anything but helplessness. “Unfortunately, we have failed to construct any water reservoir during past 70 years,” he added.

Delay on the part of World Bank was benefiting India on Kishan Ganga and Ratlay Hydel Power projects. Currently work on Ratlay Hydel was discontinued while for Kishan Ganga, Pakistan had proposed alternative design, he said. The alternative design was also appreciated by World Bank and will help meeting Indian electricity needs.

The committee also discussed the reservations of some of the provinces over the distribution of water through Water Apportionment Accord 1991. The committee expressed concern over the absence of secretaries of Water & Irrigation Department of provinces and decided to discuss the said agenda in the next meeting with the direction to ensure presence of all the secretaries.

The committee was briefly apprised about the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2018-19. The committee endorsed all the budgetary proposals of the ministry and directed to complete their on-going projects on top priority basis.

The committee decided to meet the PM to evolve emergency steps for resolving the complicated water crisis. It was also decided to raise the issue in parliament.

WAPDA has requested that instead of giving the Net Hydle Profit (NHP) share to the provinces, it should be allocated for the construction of new dams and hydropower projects. The committee approved the PSDP 2018-19 proposals of water sector.

IRSA also briefed the committee about the water availability situation and informed that currently provinces were facing 36 percent shortage. Secretary Irrigation Sindh said that in violation of the promise CJ Link Canal and TP Canal were opened to provide water to Punjab.

“Our whole system is affected by the water shortage as Balochistan and Sindh are not getting their share of water,” he added.

MNAs, Ch Muhammad Tufail, Malik Ihtebar Khan, Lt-Col (R) Ghulam Rasul Sahi, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Rana Muhammad Ishaq, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Nawab Ali Wassan, Junaid Akbar, Salim Rehman, Syed Waseem Hussain, Moulana Gohar Shah, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan and Syed Ghazi Ghulab Jamal attended the meeting, besides officials of the Ministry.