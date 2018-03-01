ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that the no objection certificate (NOC) for construction of Bani Gala residence submitted by PTI chief Imran Khan was “fake”.

Muhammad Umar, former secretary of Bara Kahu union council, in his reply to the apex court claimed that the said NOC was never issued by the relevant union council.

He submitted that the NOC, which was provided to the court by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, dates back to 2003 when he was posted as a secretary at the union council office.

Umar contended that the NOC presented in the court was computerised one, whereas, the union council at that time had no computer system and the work was done manually.

He further claimed the blueprint for the residence was also “fake”, saying the union council had asked Imran to submit a blueprint for a go-ahead but it was never submitted.

Muhammad Yaqoob, former chairman of the union council, though verified his signatures on the NOC, said that someone [apparently] had got the signed paper from his office and then prepared the draft on which his original name was not written.

“As per my knowledge, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had purchased the Bani Gala residence after 2002 and neither did I approve the map for Khan’s house nor issued any NOC,” Yaqoob submitted.

Similarly, Islamabad additional Deputy Commissioner, while submitting his report in the court, stated that although some 300 kanals of land were purchased in 2002 in Bani Gala in the name of Jemima Khan [a foreigner], yet no NOC was taken from interior ministry.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) declared the construction of the house “illegal” in a hearing on May 9, 2017.

A report was submitted by the CDA which stated that the authority had declared 122 buildings “illegal”, which included Imran’s Bani Gala residence. It said that the construction was against the regulations of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The court, while taking up the matter on February 13, 2018, had summoned property documents of the Bani Gala residence from the CDA.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had warned that the residential structures in Bani Gala would be demolished if they were constructed in violation of the laws and CDA regulations. The chief justice had stressed that building regulations must be abided by.

However, Babar Awan, counsel for the PTI chairman, had submitted that the civic body had no authority over private properties, adding that the constructions around Rawal Dam were illegal.

On the last hearing held on February 22, the court had directed the CDA to verify within a week the documents pertaining to maps of Bani Gala residence and submit compliance report.

During the course of hearing, Babar Awan had produced before the court documents of Bani Gala residence.

The counsel had informed the court that the NOC for the construction of house was issued in 1990 by the union council in Bhara Kahu, adding that his client had paid fee for the land in 2002.

Moreover, he produced the map submitted to the union council for the construction of house at 250 acres of land for which the authorities issued a certificate in 2003.

Justice Saqib however had asked if the map was duly approved. He also sought to know if the authorities had examined the construction after the completion to ensure that it was according to the approved map.

The additional attorney-general however had submitted that they could tell the court about it after checking the record.

The court then observed it would first verify the documents relating to map of the house of Imran Khan.