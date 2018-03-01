LAHORE - Speakers at the annual NPT moot stressed the need for unity to foil enemies’ bid to destablise the country.

“The people of Balochistan are patriot and are always ready to render sacrifices for Pakistan. Balochs have made sacrifices to become part of Pakistan,” said the speakers at 10th three-day Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) conference.

The key topic of the conference was ‘Self-reliance - A Milestone’. Pakistan Press Council of Pakistan Chairman Dr Salahuddin Mengal presided over the session.

Among the speakers included vice chairman of NPT Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Senator Abdul Qayyum Dr Salahuddin said: “Balochistan is half of Pakistan. This province has been neglected in the past that gave birth to deprivation. However, positive steps taken by the federal government are minimizing this deep sense of deprivation now. It is a matter of satisfaction for Balochs that Balochistan is being discussed in the city of Lahore.”

He urged apprising the young generation of the Pakistan Movement, Two-Nation Theory and creation of Pakistan. He lamented that historical facts are being struck out of syllabus, which is widening the gulf between young generation and the Pakistan Movement. He said past mistakes must be corrected to ensure a bright future. He said CPEC is a need of China and Pakistan should utilize it by all possible means. Senator Abdul Qayym said Pakistan is not merely a piece of land but it is a movement and an ideology.

“We are known by this country and we should play our role in national uplift. Our faith, language and army have kept the whole nation united. Pakistan is a strong country and Balochistan is a heart of it. We would never compromise on national interests. The sanctuaries of terrorists have been eliminated from Pakistan and all the terrorists are harbouring in Afghanistan now.” He urged all the political parties to avoid compromising on national interest while doing politics.

Noted journalist Dilawar Ch said the people of Balochistan participated in the Pakistan movement like people from other areas did. He said that the Quaid-i-Azam highlighted declaration of Balochistan as a separate unit in his famous fourteen points.

Nadir Mir said that both Pakistan and Balochistan were concomitant. He said that the people of Pakistan felt an inferiority complex in the past. He termed the CPEC as game changer. Qayyum Nizami said that new generation should study the life and services of both Quaid e Azam and Allama Iqbal who wanted equal opportunities for all.

Secretary NPT Shahid Rasheed moderated the session. He said Jinnah had a deep love for the Balochistan. The Baloch people struggled hard for freedom of muslims. A prosperous balochistan would be a key to a peaceful Pakistan, Rasheed asserted.

Other speakers also highlighted the importance of the subject in discussion.

Meanwhile, speakers of the fourth session of 10th annual conference of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust have evolved consensus that Pakistan is more than a country and the only ideological state in the world. They urged the whole nation to get united under the agenda of Pakistanism.

Vice Chairman NPT Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed presided over the session. Those who spoke on the occasion included spokesman of the government of Gilgit Baltistan Faiz Ullah Fraq, DG UMT Abid Sherwani, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Mian Salman Farooq, Begum Khalida Jamil. They pointed out that unity and faith were the driving force behind the Pakistan Movement and these factors can still be helpful in taking Pakistan forward. They stressed the need of developing patriotism amongst youth of the nation. The objective of education should be developing good, complete and talented human beings. We should transform our institutions into model institutions and transform unity to defeat the ulterior motives of our enemies, they added.

The session was followed by group discussions on important national issues among the participants that was attended by the participants from across the country. Secretary NPT Shahid Rasheed moderated the session.