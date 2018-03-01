LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution unanimously, urging the federal government to bring necessary amendments to the ordinance to check misuse of powers by National Accountability Bureau.

Following the walkout of the opposition on the issue of alleged corruption in Multan Metro Bus Project, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah presented the resolution after suspension of rules of procedures, which was unanimously passed by the house.

The treasury managed to complete quorum to enable the house to pass four bills, including ‘The Punjab Charities Bill’ 2018.

The session started 52 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

Taking benefit of walkout of the opposition after a strong protest against disappearance of Multan Metro Bus Project CEO Faisal Subhan, the law minister sought suspension of rules for bringing an out-of-turn resolution against NAB.

Through the unanimous resolution, the house expressed concern over ‘violation’ of human rights and illegal actions of NAB. The house condemned harassment of senior officers and their humiliation by releasing objectionable pictures in the NAB custody. The house urged the federal government to take measures for bringing the issue before the Parliament for discussion.

The house demanded amendments to NAB Ordinance, 1999, to check misuse of powers by anti-graft body officers. It demanded getting rid of plea-bargain clause as it was doing nothing except giving a safe passage to the corrupt.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed drew attention of the chair towards the issue of alleged corruption in Multan Metro Bus Project and mysterious disappearance of its CEO Faisal Subhan about three months back.

On a point of order, he accused the chief minister of embezzlement of Rs 2 billion with the help of Faisal Subhan. He claimed the Metro scam would lead to end of Shahbaz Sharif regime. He warned the opposition would not allow proceedings until Shehbaz Sharif comes to the house for giving answers relating to the metro queries.

Rana Muhammad Arshad accused the opposition of holding the government responsible for its own mistakes. He said those who voted for PTI in the last elections were ruing their mistakes. He termed PTI a party of blackmailers. He said PTI men had gone mad after the third marriage of Imran Khan.

The opposition legislators stood up and started chanting slogans of “choar choar”, “zalmo jawab do, corruption ka hisab do”.

They tore apart agenda’s copies. The treasury legislators retaliated with the slogans of “charsi charsi”, “pirni choar” and “ik wari pher sher.”

Amid sloganeering from both sides of the political divide, PTI Asif Mehmood pointed out quorum. The treasury managed to complete quorum after ringing bells for five minutes.

During government business, the law minister introduced the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and the Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, which were referred to relevant committees with the direction to submit reports within two months.

The house passed four bills— Punjab Charities Bill, 2018, Limitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, University of Sialkot Bill, 2018, and University of Narowal Bill, 2018, with majority, rejecting all cut motions moved by the opposition legislators.

On completion of the agenda, the chair adjourned the session until Friday (tomorrow) at 9am.