ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is under no threat to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s “black list” although it will be assigned to the “grey list” in June this year, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Addressing a weekly media briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan would be assigned to the FATF “grey list” later this year, once an Action Plan had been mutually negotiated.

“The statement that Pakistan will be transferred from the ‘grey’ to the ‘black’ list in June this year, is not true. The FATF website clearly demarcates the countries in ‘black’ list, as those who are non-cooperative,” he added.

Faisal said that the lead ministry for dealing with the FATF and International Country Risk Guide was the Ministry of Finance. “Secondly, the internal processes of [the] FATF are confidential,” he maintained.

Regarding specific demands made by FATF, Faisal said the Force had pointed out certain deficiencies in the anti-money laundering and countering of terrorist financing framework of Pakistan.

He said that the Government of Pakistan, over the last few years, had taken a number of measures to address those issues, including through enactment of legislation, issuance of regulations and guidelines by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to the financial sector, establishment of the Financial Monitoring Unit and implementation of the UNSC 1267 sanctions on the entities of concern – Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation.

“We will take further actions for addressing any remaining deficiencies,” Faisal said, adding Pakistan was not isolated.

He said that the National Security Committee meeting decided on the recalibration of the Pakistan’s foreign policy with increased emphasis on enhanced bilateral ties with regional friendly countries.

The policy is being immediately put into action.

The spokesperson said Pakistan continued to get “differing signals” from different parts of the United States government.

“General Jospeh Votel appreciated the positive indicators from Pakistan. Pakistan has made immense efforts to address issues related to counter-terrorism. We continue to ask the US for actionable evidence,” he said.

Faisal said the US Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua this week.

“The meeting took place in the context of our regular and continuous engagement with the US. The main agenda of the meeting of the foreign secretary with Lisa Curtis was to exchange views and understand each other’s perspective on how to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. Both sides have a desire to work together to pursue our common objective of stabilising Afghanistan,” he said.

The discussions, Faisal said were ongoing outside the public glare.

“However, Pakistan conveyed its position on all matters of national interest in the clearest manner to Curtis,” he claimed.

About the European Union’s threat to review Pakistan’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus status, if it did not make positive progress in the Asia Bibi’s blasphemy case, Faisal said the Colosseum was illuminated red in Rome to express solidarity with “persecuted Christians around the world” by the Catholic Group, “Aid to Church in Need.”

This event, he said, was not specific to any country, but was in solidarity with Christians worldwide.

“There were live link-ups with Aleppo, Syria and Mosul, Iraq. Simultaneously, the Maronite Cathedral of Saint Elias in Aleppo in Syria and Church of Saint Paul in Mosul, Iraq were also illuminated in red, as a symbol of ‘blood of martyred’ Christians,” he elaborated.

Faisal said the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi were also present, adding: “They often go to Rome, so it was not a one-off visit.”

On Indian army chief Bipin Rawat’s warning to Pakistan of a swifter response “sooner rather than later,” he said, India had a knee-jerk tendency of levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan.

“Belligerent statements by the Indian army chief reflect the unfortunate, jingoistic mindset prevailing in India, which can further exacerbate the already vitiated environment. Ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are a threat to regional peace,” Faisal said.

On the Afghan government discussions with the Qatari government to close down the Taliban’s Doha wing, he said Pakistan had always maintained the principled stance that the only solution of the Afghan conflict lied in a politically-negotiated settlement led by an Afghan-owned peace process, which should appropriately include all Afghan parties and factions.

“A military approach over the past 17 years has failed to render the desired results. It has rather exacerbated the situation and increased the miseries of the Afghan civilians,” Faisal said.

On, India’s test flight of its Rustam 2 drone, he said the development and use of drones for military purposes was an emerging world-wide trend.

“It is essential to ensure that the use of drone technology is consistent with the principles of the UN Charter, International Humanitarian Law and other established norms of responsible state behaviour,” he said.

To a question, the spokesperson said the British government had confirmed more than once through formal communications, as well as in a media statement, that it would continue to allow trade concessions to Pakistan after Brexit, as is being done by the EU through GSP Plus scheme.

About the possibility of a meeting between Pakistan and Indian foreign secretaries on the sidelines of Kabul Process in Afghanistan, he said: “No such meeting has been envisaged.” He also said there was no visit of the Indian foreign secretary, planned to Pakistan.

On former ambassador Husain Haqqani’s arrest through the Interpol, Faisal said the FIA was taking necessary action to implement the directives of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Faisal gave a brief round-up of the activities on the foreign policy front.

He condemned the bloodshed in the Held Kashmir by the Indian forces.