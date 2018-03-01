ISLAMABAD - Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal on Wednesday conveyed the message of his government’s desire to have closer engagement and cordial relations with Pakistan to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

In his meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nasser Khan Janjua, here at his office, the two sides agreed to seize the moment collectively, and to maintain contact in pursuit of the common objective.

They exchanged views on bilateral relations and ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The Afghan ambassador briefed the national security adviser on international peace conference held in Kabul on Wednesday.

The NSA said Pakistan welcomed President Ghani’s offer of seeking peace through dialogue and understanding, and would do its best to facilitate the realisation of this noble initiative.

He hoped that being the closest neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan would make its due contribution to the process, which would help both the countries.

The NSA said peace in Afghanistan was essential for peace in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan believed in a vision of common and shared future with the people of Afghanistan, that was why it had all along supported efforts for political reconciliation under international and regional peace initiatives.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency’s voluntary repatriation programme for registered Afghan refugees will resume on Thursday, March 1, 2018, after the winter break.

Based upon the agreement between the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan and the UNHCR, the voluntary repatriation operation had been suspended for the winter period from December 1, 2017, until February 28, 2018.

The UNHCR will facilitate repatriation from the voluntary repatriation centres at Azakhel, Nowshera in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Baleli, Quetta in Balochistan.

Pakistan continues to host 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who are holding proof of registration (PoR) cards.

Around 4.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under the UNHCR-facilitated voluntary repatriation programme since 2002.

The PoR card allows Afghan refugees the right to temporary legal stay in Pakistan.

“Every Afghan refugee has the right to return to Afghanistan as long as his or her decision is well-informed and voluntary,” said Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, the UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, adding that the UNHCR continued to advocate that the repatriation of Afghan refugees needed to be voluntary, safe, gradual and carried out in a dignified manner.

Menikdiwela said the UNHCR acknowledged the people and Government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for nearly four decades.

She called upon the international community to provide support to Afghan refugees and their host communities in Pakistan, as well as provide targeted development assistance in Afghanistan to support the sustainable reintegration of returnees to avoid further displacements.

The UNHCR provides approximately $200 to every registered individual upon their return to Afghanistan.

Returnees receive the cash grant at the UNHCR encashment centres in Afghanistan.