LAHORE - Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Industry and commerce organized B2B meetings of 31 member high profile, multi-sector Chinese Trade delegation with Pakistani businessmen, investors and entrepreneurs.

The delegation was headed by Ms. Teng Shuang, Deputy Minister China Counsel for the Promotion of International Trade Jinan.

The delegation came with a purpose to hold interactive B2B meetings with potential partners in Pakistan.

The area of interest was mainly Auto Parts manufacturing sector including; Electrical accessories, electrical equipment, sheet metal processing, fiber laser cutting machine and precision machinery along with many other. The head of delegation, Teng Shuang invited the PCJCI members to JINAN and extended her precious regards and offer to fully cooperate with the Pakistani officials.