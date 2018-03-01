LAHORE - PML-N Acting President Shehbaz Sharif has maintained that the party will win the next elections on the basis of public service.

Addressing the Punjab Parliamentary Party meeting a day before the Senate polls for Punjab seat vacated after the disqualification of Nehal Hashmi, he said: “The PML-N is the most popular party of the country due to hard-work of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif.”

He added: “People will definitely reward the PML-N in general elections,” he said reminding the last meeting of the party in Peshawar, which he added, reflected popular support the PML-N enjoyed in KP to achieve marvelous success in the next elections and Lodhran victory.

Parliamentary party meeting also approved unanimously a resolution to greet CM Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the party head and to praise the services of Nawaz Sharif for the country and the PML-N. The meeting held the decision to make Shehbaz Sharif as PML-N president the best step for the people, party and the country. The meeting also lauded the services of Shehbaz Sharif as the president of PML-N Punjab.

Shehbaz said he fully trusts the assembly members of PML-N and he and his team have served the masses day and night. He said that development projects of PML-N have made the opponents politically dead. The development projects were delayed due to sit-ins of Imran Niazi. Imran Niazi has lied so much so that now he should constitute a party of liars. He has tried to deceive the nation by speaking lies at every occasion, he added.

The Chief Minister said that saving of Rs.150 billion in four gas-based electricity projects is a unique example in the history of the country. He said that thousands of kilometers long carpeted roads have been constructed in rural areas with an amount of Rs.90 billion and this has provided tremendous relief to the rural populace. Similarly, subsidized fertilizers and interest-free loans have been given to the farmers for the first time. Provision of high-quality machinery and qualitative medicines in hospitals is another achievement of the PML-N government. He said that rulers in foreign countries were even beseeched for the sake of country’s energy projects and the energy projects of thousands of megawatts capacity have been completed by working day and night. He said that an effort will be unsuccessful to affect the speed and quality of development projects and pointed out that we have failed the efforts of making a dacoity on the mineral resources in Chiniot worth billions of rupees. The meeting was attended by Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz MNA, Provincial Ministers, MPAs, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Dr. Musadaq Malik, Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Khalid Shaheen Butt, Dr. Asif Kirmani, Kamran Michael, Dr. Asad Ashraf, Nuzhat Amir and others.

Turkish envoy greets Shehbaz

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday and greeted him on his becoming the PML-N acting president. He said that Shehbaz Sharif has played a marvelous role in strengthening Pakistan-Turkey friendship and Turkish leadership appreciates these efforts in this regard. He said that Shehbaz Sharif has surprised everybody by completing development projects with unprecedented speed and everyone recognizes the untiring efforts and steps taken for public welfare. Your speed to perform different assignments is unusual and unique and no one can compete with your fast pace. Your pace of work is unprecedented, he added. He said that Shehbaz Sharif has completed projects with speed and there is no other leader in the country who could match this commitment and hard work.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul on his posting and expressed good wishes for his success.

He said that Pak-Turkish friendship is tied in historically important relations of brotherhood, mutual love and harmony. Turkey has always sided with Pakistan and the hearts of both the countries beat in unison. He said that Turkish leadership has also extended unconditional support to Pakistan at the diplomatic level. It is noteworthy that a number of projects have been carried out in Punjab with Turkish collaboration and the Turkish support in health, solid waste management and other sectors is praiseworthy.