KANDHKOT - Water Commission Chairman Justice (r) Ameer Hani Muslim visited various parts of the city on Wednesday.

He visited canals, filter plants, pipelines, disposal area and the civil hospital where he expressed concerns and dissatisfaction on water plants. He expressed his anger on the water quality and strictly directed to Kashmore deputy commissioner, Kandhkot CMO, public health engineer and health department to take urgent steps for provision of clean water.

He said that most of water plants were not functional and unhygienic condition. Since there is no any proper cleaning arrangements are being seen throughout the city. The chairman said water samples collected from various areas of the city are very filthy and not drinkable as water samples contain too much contamination and TTC.

Ameer warned to that upon his next visit he will review the area for improvement of the water quality and unhygienic condition of the civil hospital if the condition and quality of water were found in same position he will take strict actions against them. Session and civil judges, deputy commissioner, SSP, engineers and others officials were accompanied with him on the occasion.

Medical Camp

Sindh Rangers and police organised three day free medical camp at katcha area on Wednesday.

According to details, a free medical camp was held at katcha area of Durani Mahar which was organised by the Shahbaz Rangers wing 52 and district police.

The camp was inaugurated by colonel Muhammad Idress, Kashmore SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi and Kashmore Deputy Commissioner Munwar Ali Mithyani.

Rangers and civil administration, doctors of diabetic, dermatologists, gynaecologists, child, eyes, heart and others examined the patients and provided medicines and also conducted various tests of them.

Around 800 hundreds patients were benefited on the first day. While talking to media, Muhammad Idress and Bashir Ahmed Brohi they said that it was not the first time but they had already arranged free medical camps.

They further said the purpose of the free camp was that to provide medical assistance to those people who are living/hiding at the notorious katcha area and not getting treatment.

TWO KILLED

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road mishap on Wednesday.

According to reports, two motorcyclists Abdul Sami and Babu Oghahi were riding on their bike suddenly a speedy bus coming from opposite site hit them, near Ghoudpur.

Resultantly, Abdul Sami was killed on the spot while another was sustained serious injuries.

Police rushed on the spot and shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital while he was referred to Sukkur Hospital due to critical condition where he was succumbed to his injuries way to hospital.

Police said driver was escaped from the scene and vehicle was impounded by police. No FIR was lodged till filling of the news.