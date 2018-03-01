Islamabad - The government Wednesday increased the price of petrol by Rs3.56 per litre, taking the price of the commodity to highest level in past three years.

The price of petrol has been increased by 4.2 percent – from Rs84.51 to Rs88.07 per litre, as per the notification issued by finance ministry regarding the prices of petroleum products for the month of March.

The price of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) surged by even higher percentage of 8.9 percent. With an increase of Rs6.28, it rose from Rs70.18 to Rs76.46 per litre.

The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs2.62, from Rs95.83 to Rs98.45 per litre.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO) price saw an increase of Rs1 per litre (1.6 percent). It went up from Rs64.30 to Rs65.30 per litre.

The new prices shall be effective from 1st of March.

Except for the high speed diesel, the government this time approved all the prices proposed by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for different PoL products. Ogra had proposed Rs6.94 per litre (7.2 percent) hike in HSD price.

HSD is widely used in transport and agriculture sector and increase in its price hikes the input cost of farmers and transporters.

But on the negative side, the government has ordered for charging 31 percent general sales tax (GST) on HSD, and 17 percent rate for other petroleum products.

This is despite the fact that the notified GST rate on HSD is 25.5 percent, while it is 7.5 percent on kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) and 17 percent on petrol.

In addition to GST, government has been charging high rates of Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) from the consumers. It is charging Rs8 per litre PDL on HSD, Rs10 per litre on petrol and Rs6 and Rs3 per litre on kerosene and LDO, respectively.