KARACHI - Madiha Kayani, the prime witness in Intizar Ahmed murder case, has sought protection from the paramilitary force.

"I am the only eyewitness in the case," said Kayani in a video message. "I have already recorded my statement to investigators."

She further said the man who opened fire on Intizar had moustaches and she had identified him.

"My life is in danger and now the Rangers should give me protection," she said in her video message. "Intizar had told me that his car is marked and his murder was targeted killing," she said.

On the other hand, father of the victim was called by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday. The JIT chief informed the victim's father, who was accompanied by a lawyer, about progress on the case. "Today's meeting was held in connection with follow-up details of the case," victim's father Ishtiaq Ahmed said. "A fourth session of the JIT would be held tomorrow (Thursday) where all JIT members will be presented."

He said that JIT members will brief him about the final updates on their investigations, especially about possible involvement of DSP Amir Hameed and his niece Mahrukh Sohail who are believed to be the prime suspects in the case. The victim's father also has shown his reservations about investigation officer of the case who is believed to be providing assistance to the police high ups. "My son has been killed with a proper planning and every police officer and police personnel was involved. They should be punished accordingly," he said.

The provincial home department had formally constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the murder of Intizar Ahmed in Karachi’s posh locality of Defence by personnel of the Sindh police’s Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC). The JIT was formed last Monday following an order issued by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after he met Intizar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed. Before the formation of the JIT on February 12, another JIT had been investigating the murder case for some time. However, some members of the team raised questions about legality of the team, as it had not been formed by the home department, which has the legal authority to form JITs.

A new JIT is being headed by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi while south police chief DIG Azad Khan and one representative each from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, Rangers and Sindh police’s Special Branch are part of the JIT.

Nineteen-year-old Intizar Ahmed, who had arrived from Malaysia where he was studying was shot dead in Defence on January 13 by officials and personnel of the ACLC, a specialized unit of the Sindh police. Initially, the police termed the incident an act of targeted killing. However, it was later revealed that Intizar had been shot dead by an ACLC team that comprised at least nine members, including two inspector-ranked officers and two personal security guards of then ACLC chief SSP Muquddus Haider. All nine cops were later arrested and SSP Haider was removed from his post. SSP Haider was also included in the investigations following allegations made against him by Intizar’s father.

Initially, South Investigations SP Farooq Awan was appointed as the investigation officer (IO). However, the Sindh IG later appointed CTD DIG Amir Farooqui as the IO, who found that the ACLC cops were involved in the murder. End