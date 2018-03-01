MIRPURKHAS - Contractors staged a protest against former XEN Highway Division Haneef Dal for allegedly ‘selling out’ contracts of millions of rupees of two NITs with the connivance of tender clerk Wahid Jatt on Wednesday.

They accused officers of receiving bribe and issued secretly work orders as result resentment and unrest spread among the government contractors.

Talking to media, protesters alleged that tender clerk Wahid Jatt was receiving bribe for above former XEN Haneef Dal and he had received 10 to 15 percent from favourite’s contractors for awarding the contracts of millions of rupees.

They further said that they had approached to various government institutions including highway division chief engineer, Sindh High Court and also submitted their application in this regard.

They warned that tender clerk Wahid Jatt had been missing while above XEN has transferred to other area. They demanded the Sindh chief minister, secretary works and other authorities to take notice of gross corruption and illegality into this matter, suspend the above two involved officials and issue them charge sheet and punish them and also cancel these above controversial contracts/NITs. Meanwhile, new coming XEN Highway Division Ameer Azam Wassan said due to many complaints against tender clerk Wahid Jatt he has been replaced.

He said many applications had been sent to higher authorities by contactors regarding the corruption of above former XEN Haneef Dal and former tender clerk Wahid Jatt.

He added that he has been received a number of letters as well as notices from Sindh High Court, chief engineer highway division and Ombudsman Mirpurkhas as these authorities were seeking report from him and also seeking him physically for appearance to ensure report regarding the complaints of contractors.