DUBAI - Pakistan ace tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has lauded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding such a wonderful Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is a constant hit and become a source to bring different communities together.

Talking to The Nation, Aisam, who arrived Dubai International Stadium to support Lahore Qalandars, his hometown team, said: “I am highly disappointed to witness Qalandars losing all the three matches and somewhat shocked too, as I believe that Qalandars should have won all the three especially against Karachi Kings. In this particular match, Qalandars were on path of victory, but some rash shot selection and poor planning cost them the third match too. Although it’s hurting, but I believe there is still a lot to play and Qlandars will certainly bounce back and not only win their league matches, but also qualify for the semifinals and final and win the coveted trophy.”

Aisam said that he is here to take part in Dubai International Tennis Championship and he has started his campaign Wednesday evening. Despite my tough schedule here, I spared some time to support my team and the country and I also wanted to be part of this historic PSL, which is a great initiative and credit goes to PCB and all those, who are involved in the dream project, which is helping restore international cricket in Pakistan.

The tennis star thanked all the international stars, who played in Lahore last year. “This time too, the presence of international stars will make the semifinals in Lahore and final in Karachi remarkable. PSL is undoubtedly gaining huge popularity and the day is not far, when with the sacrifices of our armed forces, masses and government, the complete league will be held in Pakistan. I am excited to see more PSL matches and would love to see semifinal or final.”

About his favourite team and players, Aisam said: “As I am from Lahore, I am a great supporter of Lahore Qalandars. All teams and players are same for me but I want Qalandars to lift the trophy. I know they haven’t started well but it is too early as there are still 7 matches to go and I am sure Qalandars will bounce back and deliver in the upcoming matches.

“I request international players to come and enjoy the hospitality and love of Pakistanis. They should not feel any security issue, as they will feel like home-coming. Once they land on Pakistani soil, their security and all other concerns will be ours. Pakistanis are highly sports-friendly and they will never ever forget to those, who would come and make the play-offs and final remarkable,” he added.

About his preparations for Dubai Open, the tennis ace said he is enjoying rich form and hopeful of doing well in the doubles. The government has announced Rs 2.5 million each for Aqeel and Aisam and Rs 500,000 for other members of the Davis Cup team, which defeated mighty Koreans. On this, Aisam said: “Yes, I am aware of that and I feel it is good initiative, which will further push us to do more and more. Like other sports, government must extend incentives and appreciate our efforts.

“Defeating Korea was never easy but we both played out of our hearts and made the day possible. Now we are looking forward to take on Uzbekistan, which is a very tough team. We need crowd to come in huge numbers to buck us up as their support means a lot and can play pivotal role,” Aisam concluded.