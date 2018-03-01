ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage was informed that it had been decided to install radio transmitters in border areas to counter Indian TV channels transmission.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Aslam Bodla and discussed the issues of Ministry of Information and National Heritage and its sub-departments.

The committee examined the PSDP proposals for financial year 2018-2019 in detail.

After detailed deliberation the committee approved that the government should give maximum funding to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote Pakistani culture, heritage, film industry, drama, performing arts, and the ministry shall complete the process of on airing PTV Kids Channel and the PTV Parliament Channel on priority basis, and that the ministry should include matter of building external boundary of Bahawalpur Radio Station in PSDP 2018-2019.

The committee also discussed the matters of missing paintings of renowned painters from the PNCA.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting assured the committee that he would follow up and inquire about the matter and would brief the committee in 10 days time. The committee appreciated Minster for State Marriyum Aurangzeb and secretary Information and Broadcasting on announcing new cultural and film policy, and hoped that it would boost Pakistani film industry not only within Pakistan but internationally as well.

The committee also appreciated dubbing of Pakistani dramas in Pashto and Dari languages. The state minister told the committee that the ministry worked eight to nine months on preparations of film policy, and the ministry also reviewed the film policies of different countries of the region during the last nine months.

She said the Film Finance Fund would be established soon and this fund would also be helpful for students in filmmaking.

The state minister said the ministry would soon establish Artists Welfare Fund too.

She said the government was facilitating the filmmakers on import of production equipments.

The minister informed the committee that the former chairman PTV Attaul Haq Qasmi was appointed on merit and he was the most suitable candidate for the post.

She said Qasmi did not charge money for conducting programmes.

The state minister said the PTV had also been paying money to son of Qasmi as a writer since 2007.

The Committee deferred the “Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017” moved by Dr Fauzia Hameed, MNA, and briefing on new agreement of air-time rent of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company (SRBC) owned television Channel A-TV till its next meeting.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings held on 28th December, 2017.

MNAs Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Zeb Jaffar, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Arifa Khalid Parvez, Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail, Imran Zafar Leghari, Belum Hasnain, Dr Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Naeema Kishwer Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, officers of the Pemra, and SRBC also attended the meeting.