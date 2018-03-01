LAHORE - Punjab Schools Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that enrolment campaign has miserably failed in KP and thousands of children are being deprived of their basic right to education.

“More than 5 million students have been enrolled in Punjab province from 2008 to 2017,” he said in a handout Wednesday. The minister maintained according to recent survey, thousands of children are still out of schools in KP while 275 schools are non-functional due to unavailability of teachers, land disputes and security issues.

The above mentioned report has been prepared by the government and non-government organisations working in the educational sector in KP. He said that the report has highlighted the reasons of closure of schools included unsatisfactory law and order situation, deficiency of teachers and other staffs besides land disputes.

It is worth mentioning that there is ongoing campaign in KP by teachers, schools administration headmasters and principals for the upgrade and time scale. He said that teachers of KP are demanding government adopt the measures introduced in Punjab for providing quality education.

Rana said the Punjab government has allocated Rs345 billion for education sector. He added that three thousand schools have been upgraded and for the first time, 154 public schools of Punjab received International awards from British Council.