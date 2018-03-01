CM LOS ANGELES - Russell Crowe is set to auction off over 200 personal items in a new lot entitled ‘The Art of Divorce’.

The 53-year-old actor is determined to ‘’move forward into fresh air’’ following his split from estranged wife Danielle Spencer in 2012, and has announced he will be hosting an auction of 227 personal artefacts in order to help him put their nine-year marriage behind him.

Russell - who has sons Tennyson and Charles with Danielle - said in a statement released through auction house Sotheby’s Australia: ‘’Divorce has its way of making you really examine the things that are essential in life - and the things that are not. Through the process I had a look around and realised I had a lot of stuff. Career stuff, stuff I’ve collected, and stuff in general. Boxes and boxes of stuff ... so in the spirit of moving forward into fresh air, here’s a portion of that collection of stuff.’’

The ‘Gladiator’ actor - who married Danielle in 2003 - will be including diamond rings, watches, guitars, movie memorabilia, and fine art into the lot, as well as two motorcycles and a 2001 Mercedes which has been valued between $15,000 and $25,000.

The auction is set to take place in Sydney, Australia, on April 7, on what would have been Crowe and Spencer’s 15th wedding anniversary.

As of the time of writing, it is unknown whether or not Russell intends to give the proceeds of his auction to charity.

It isn’t the first time the ‘Robin Hood’ actor has launched an unconventional business venture, as it was revealed last year the star has launched his own brand of tea bags, and handed out free boxes of Crowe’s Tea to fans while he was touring with his band Indoor Garden Party.

An insider explained: ‘’Russell is excited about his new venture. The tea bags are proving a real hit too. They’ve gone down a storm at his recent gigs. We’re certain they’ll be hitting the supermarkets in no time.’’