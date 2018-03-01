LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has awarded PhD degree to Dr Usman Qamar in the subject of microbiology. He has completed his research work under the supervision of Dr Shah Jahan. The title of his thesis is “Molecular Characterization of New Delhi Metallo-β-Lactamase (NDM) Producing Microorganisms and Efficacy of Manuka Honey against NDM Positive Strains in Mouse Model”. His foreign examiners included Prof Zhou Suping from Tennessee State University, USA and Dr Khurrum Shahzad of Germany.