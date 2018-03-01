LAHORE - Senate by-election to fill the seat vacated by PML-N’s Nihal Hashmi will be held on Thursday (today) at the Punjab Assembly.

It is a one-on-one contest between Asad Ashraf of the PML-N (Now independent candidate after SC decision) and Dr Zarqa Taimur of the PTI.

Election Commission of Pakistan has declared the House of Punjab Assembly as polling station. Polling will start at 9 am and continue till 4pm.

Asad Ashraf is most likely to be elected as Senator as he is enjoying the backing of over 300 Punjab Assembly members belonging to the PML-N.

PTI has only 30 members in a House of 368 while three seats are lying vacant.

PPP legislators will abstain from casting their votes as per party decision.