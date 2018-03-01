LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Hindus on Holi “Today, there is a need to make commitment to promote the message of love, tolerance and brotherhood at the grassroots. This festival symbolises passions of life and promotes brotherhood among the people who share each others’ joys.the message of mutual love and peace will be promoted in the society by sharing moments of joys and happiness,” he said in his message to Hindus .The Chief Minister said that people belonging to different religious minorities enjoy full religious liberty and protection and these communities have been included in national sphere by according them equal opportunities in every sector of life.

He said that protection and wellbeing of sacred places of the minority communities is included in the priorities of the government. Hindu community, as well as other religious minorities, is an equal citizen of Pakistan and their role in socio-economic and political development is commendable. He said that Hindu community has played an important role in national development. Pakistan belongs to all of us and all the citizens have equal constitutional rights.

“The Hindus living in Pakistan are a respectable part of the society, he said. PML-N government has ensured protection of rights of the minority communities and soft image of the country has been promoted at global level with regard to protection of religious minorities. We should promote the message of brotherhood and peace by sharing happiness of the people around,” concluded the Chief Minister.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated a Pakistani student Jaffar Raza for winning a gold medal in international math challenge in Bangkok. He has also appreciated the hard work and performance of teachers and parents and said that Jaffar Raza has brought laurels home by winning the international medal.