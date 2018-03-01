PR KARACHI - The APNS has welcomed the intent of the chief justice of Pakistan to examine the basis of government advertisements in the print media .

APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Umar Mujeeb Shami, in a statement issued Wednesday, stated the chief justice has observed that despite failure to provide utilities, the provincial governments spend taxpayers’ money on massive advertisements in the media for self-promotion. The APNS clarified the government ads serve as oxygen to the liquidity-starved print media . Any stoppage of government advertisements to media at this stage will have a crippling effect on the economy of the media as the viability of a free press is dependent solely on its financial independence.

The APNS clarified the prices of government advertisements were fixed at a fraction of market rates. It also pointed out that print media , in general, and small and regional newspapers, in particular, mainly depend on the revenue earned from advertisements as the cover price of newspapers does not even meet 5% cost of producing a newspaper. The advertisements issued by federal and provincial governments basically highlight the performance of these governments by disseminating information regarding their respective achievements. This practice is not peculiar to Pakistan, but is common across the developing world where advertisements are the main source of information to the people of a country. The APNS is of the considered opinion that action to limit government advertisements in the print media would adversely affect the financial viability of newspapers which are already facing financial crunch due to economic and industrial slowdown in the country.

The chief justice understands that the freedom of press enshrined in Article 19 of the constitution is one of the fundamentals of any democracy, the APNS office bearers said. “There are so many real and looming obstacles to the exercise of these important freedoms and we hope the chief justice will remove such obstacles in preference to dwelling on the problems of print advertising which is done at a fraction of the tariff applicable to commercial advertisers.

The APNS requested the three member bench formed by the honourable CJP to take this critical issue into consideration.