GILGIT - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Sub-Office Gilgit has arrested three officials of agriculture department Gilgit Baltistan. The arrested persons included Nizam ud din, Deputy Director Agriculture, Sir Syed Ahmad, Drawing and Disbursing Officer, Shah Zareen Cashier/Store Keeper officers.

According to the official of NAB Rawalpindi Sub-Office Gilgit, all the accused persons in connivance with each other were allegedly involved in embezzlement of more than Rs20 million.

They misused their authority and embezzled the amount by processing bogus bills on the basis of fake advertisements and fake documents from various heads of the Agriculture Department Diamer GB while posted in Chilas.

The three accused persons will be presented before the Judge of Accountability Court Gilgit for obtaining a physical remand for further interrogation.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of Chairman NAB, Justice Javad Iqbal NAB strongly believes in zero-tolerance policy against corruption. NAB’s Anti-corruption campaign is carried widely for awareness and prevention of corruption besides enforcement across the board.