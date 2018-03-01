ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers were martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector of LoC and as a result two Pak Army personnel got martyred. They included Sepoy Muneer Chohan, 32, resident of village Kahuta, and Sepoy Amir Hussain, 28, resident of district Bhimber. Pakistan Army troops befittingly responded to the unprovoked firing. There are reports of substantial damage to Indian posts. Indian security forces have so far committed more than 400 violations of the 2002 ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.