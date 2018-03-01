PESHAWAR - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the aftermath of 2013 elections under a pre-planned conspiracy, as the West wanted to weaken the people’s love for Islam in this province.

Not only this, PTI was now planning to distribute money among prayer leaders of the mosques, however, true lovers of Islam would deny this offer, he said this while addressing Paigham-e-Islam Youth Convention here on Wednesday.

Certain forces were behind such conspiracies being hatched time and again with the sole purpose to weaken the love for Islam, he said, adding that the establishment and bureaucracy must change their mind, and instead of imposing the agenda of Western forces they should give the rights to the people of the country.

The picture of Pakistan, which is being portrayed in media nowadays, isn’t the reality.

Politicians are being defamed and also replaced with new ones and this practice was continued since long, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

He said it is the right of the people to replace and elect their leaders and rulers through votes. He said that this practice of ousting popular leaders and replacing them with people of their own choice must be stopped.

The move to replace Islam with Western culture, promoting clubs and discouraging having beards, mosques and turbans must be stopped, Fazl said.

Regarding funds given by the PTI government to Darul Uloom Haqqani, he said that by doing so, it seemed that patron-in-chief of Darul Uloom Haqqani has turned more clever because he has not only secured a Senate ticket but also took funds for his seminary.

On one hand, the PTI government had made the translation of Quran and recitation of Nazira at schools compulsory but it had imposed a complete ban on the recruitment of Islamiat and Arabic teachers in government schools, Fazl said.

He said that after 9’11, the US administration tried its best to end or minimize the role of religious seminaries, however, it had failed so far but the same nefarious plans are still active.