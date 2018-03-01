islamabad - A workshop on Standardization of Driving Training Curriculum and Institutes was organized by National Highways and Motorway Police at National Highways & Motorway Police Road Safety Training Institute Islamabad. It was attended by representatives of all private driving training schools of the twin cities. The objective of the workshop was to bring uniformity in the standard driving training procedure and curriculum to avoid road accidents in Pakistan and introduce professional drivers.

The guest speakers including Consultant Asian Development Bank Dr. Umer Masood Qureshi, Additional IG, NH&MP Ghulam Rasul Zahid, SP HQ Adeel Shahzad, CPO DLA Inam Elahi, CPO Driving Training Institute Saeeda, Incharge Road Safety Awareness Unit Sohail Mustafa expressed their views regarding Standardization of Driving Training Curriculum and the institutes. All private driving training schools’ authorities were requested to follow the procedure of mechanism of Road Safety Training Institute, NH&MP in order to cleanse the highways and motorways of traffic accidents as well as to introduce professionally-trained drivers on roads. Representatives of all Private Driving Training Schools Officers presented their driving training mechanism in detail.

Guest speaker Consultant Asian Development bank Dr. Umer Masood Qureshi pointed out that it is need of the hour to pay heed to road and traffic engineering as per international standards. He also urged to increase the number of drivers’ training schools across the country to improve the skills of drivers.

The Additional IG, NH&MP Ghulam Rasul Zahid said that safe driving depends on the skills of the driver along with quality of vehicles and condition of the road. Keeping in view the importance of safe driving, Motorway Police has launched “Safe Driving Training Institute” at par with international standard. The institute has incorporated a unique style of training with latest technology. SP HQ Adeel Shahzad gave briefing to the participants of the workshop. “It is the only institute of its kind where driving training will be imparted through simulator”, the SP numerated various benefits of the use of driving simulators and said the first benefit of a driving simulator is that trainees can be exposed to different driving conditions in a realistic, virtual environment that would be far too hazardous to practice in real life. As the event concluded, the Additional IG, NH&MP Ghulam Rasul Zahid presented a shield to guest speaker Consultant Asian Development bank Dr. Umer Masood Qureshi.