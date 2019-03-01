Share:

LAHORE : City police division in its crackdown against criminals arrested at least 258 suspects during the previous week, a police official said on Thursday. The police also recovered 26 pistols, three Kalashnikov, one rifle, one gun, and bullets from their possession. Similarly, the police also seized 10-kg Charas and 1096 liters of liquor during the crackdown on drug dealers.

SP Syed Ghazanfar Ali on Thursday said that all DSPs and SHOs were directed to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, the City division police smashed five gangs by arresting their 11 members.

According to a police spokesman, Islampura police arrested Kamal alias Kamala gang and arrested its three members besides recovering two bikes, mobile phones, and pistols from them.

Similarly, Gowalmandi police arrested two gangsters Naunman and Islam and recovering two bikes, one auto-rickshaw, two mobile phones and one pistol from their possession. Data Darbar police arrested Usman and his three accomplices and seized three pistols from them. Shafiqabad police arrested Farzand and recovered one motorcycle, mobile phone and one pistol from him.

Also, 21 Proclaimed Offenders of A and B-categories were also arrested during the operation. Police also arrested 104 people for violating the ban on Kite-flying, one-wheeling, and Loudspeaker Act.