Share:

Lahore - Pashtoon tribesmen living along Pak-Afghanistan border on Pakistani side in Balochistan and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a march to show solidarity with Pakistan Army and expressed their strong desire to fight the Indian forces on the Line of Control (LoC).

In a video posted on Youtube, one of the marchers says, “Listen everyone; these are the tribesmen from Thana and Sulemankhel. Since India has crossed the LoC and attacked, so we are now marching in solidarity with Pak Army. If need be, we are willing to fight Indian forces and sort them out. We wish to spearhead the offensive even before Pak Army. One of the rally has already left before us. Approximately, we are some 5000 people in number.”