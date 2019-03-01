Share:

Foreign Office spokesperson says Pakistan believes that with a record of horrendous human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, India has no legal or moral ground to be present at OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The spokesperson in a statement said India is a country with unresolved disputes with Pakistan, a founding member of OIC.

India has consistently rejected OIC resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, adopted at the OIC Foreign Ministers and Summit levels. Only last year, India rejected the OIC resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir by stating that India dismisses it with the contempt it deserves.

The spokesman added that Pakistan's strong objections in this regard have been clearly communicated.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan will not participate in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.