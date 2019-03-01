Share:

LOS ANGELES GN - The ‘Aquaman’ sequel has been given a release date of December 16, 2022. Fans of the 2018 box office smash starring Jason Momoa as the titular DC Comics superhero will have to wait two years for the next instalment in the franchise, Warner Bros. has confirmed. The movie - which became the 21st highest-grossing film of all time - is still on the look out for a director, with James Wan only currently listed as a producer.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick - who wrote the first movie with Will Beall - is already onto the script but plot details are being kept secret for the time being. Wan will be joined by Peter Safran in producing the franchise. The confirmation of a second movie came after it was reported that a spin-off is in the works.

Following the success of Momoa’s standalone movie, Warner Bros. are considering a new film based on the Trench, the deadly creatures who attacked his character Aquaman and his love Mera. Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald are believed to have been hired to work on a horror script about the creatures, while Wan and Safran will produce the project. The movie is not expected to feature the main ‘Aquaman’ cast - which featured the likes of Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Patrick Wilson.

Months before ‘Aquaman’ was released last year, Momoa admitted he already had plans for a sequel for the water-based superhero.

He said: ‘’I definitely have an opinion. Even when we were shooting ‘Aquaman’, I have the opening of ‘Aquaman 2’ ready. I went in and pitched it to Peter Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome...But yeah, I have plans for ‘Aquaman 2’.’’

Meanwhile, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star previously revealed he was excited that the ending of ‘Aquaman’ showed the character ‘’become what he’s destined to be’’.