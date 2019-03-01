Share:

Islamabad - Amid growing signs of de-escalation of heightened tension, armed forces of Pakistan remain on high alert to thwart any Indian aggression, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“Pakistan armed forces are in a state of readiness for all eventualities”, ISPR said in a statement adding that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy (PN) continue to stay fully alert.

The military’s media wing also shared details of Indian aggression along the LoC. “Over the past 48 hours, Indian troops resorted to increased ceasefire violations in Kotli, Khuiratta and Tatta Pani sectors along the LoC.”“India’s deliberate firing on civilians resulted in the martyrdom of four citizens and injuries to two more,” it added.

The statement asserted that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the violations and there were reports of casualties to Indian forces and damage to Indian posts.

In conclusion, the ISPR urged the Pakistani public to exercise caution in times of increasing disinformation, urging the people to “stay mindful about rumour mills and stay responsible in the use of social media.”

Relations between Pakistan and India have been tense since a suicide bombing in Indian-occupied Kashmir killed over 40 Indian soldiers, with New Delhi blaming Pakistan of being complicit in the attack — a charge Islamabad has denied vehemently and from the get-go.

The tensions between the two nuclear armed neighbours heightened on Tuesday after Indian Air Force (AIF) breached LoC and intruded into Pakistan’s territory. IAF warplanes were engaged by Pakistan Air Force’s jet fighters forced them to leave country airspace.

In the course they left their payload in a hilly area of Pakistan causing no loss to life or any damage to property.

However on Wednesday, Pakistan Air Force in self defence shot down two IAF warplanes when they again violated airspace and captured one pilot.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan after daylong deliberations with military leadership addressed the nation warning India of grave dangers of escalation of tension and called for peace and stability in the region.