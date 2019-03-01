Share:

Lahore : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) III Lahore on Thursday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition filed by alleged land grabber Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar — widely known as Mansha ‘Bomb’.

ATC Judge Javed Iqbal Warrich dismissed the petition filed in a case registered under sections 448, 511, 384, 506/B, 33-H2 PPC and 7 ATA in Johar Town police station. The complainant was represented by his counsels Syed M Naseem Asghar, Malik Sabir and Shahnawaz advocates.

The complaint’s counsels told the court that Mansha Bomb along with his sons Amir Mansha , Tariq Mansha, Faisal Mansha, Asim Mansha, and 4-5 unknown persons armed with firearms entered a plot of the complainant and extended life threats to him and took possession the plot illegally.

He further said that the accused then rented out the plot situated at Saman Zar Housing Scheme to the owner of adjacent Allied School, and also extorted money of Rs1 million as Bhatta.

The complainant’s counsel told the court that the accused were very influential that’s why nobody earlier entertained his complain. However, he added, his client’s FIR was lodged after a suo motu action taken by then Chief Justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

He then pleaded that bail petition filed by the accused kindly be dismissed.

On the other side, the petitioner’s counsel denied the allegations. He took the plea that there was a prolonged delay of 5 years in the registration of the FIR and that no proper investigations had been conducted by the police. He requested the court to grant bail to the accused in the case. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition.