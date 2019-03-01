Share:

ISLAMABAD : The statement of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa boasting about Indian ‘strikes’ on alleged terror camps in Pakistan has strengthened the general perception of Indian opposition parties and media as shown in the India’s Tri Services press briefing that it was a political ploy by Modi regime to lend electoral support to his tumbling popularity.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, on Wednesday he had said, striking ‘terrorists camps’ in Pakistan had created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would help the party win over 22 of the 28 seats in the Karnataka state in the coming Lok

Sabha polls.

“Yesterday we entered Pakistan territory and destroyed three alleged camps of terrorists. This has brought a pro-Modi wave all through the country. The effect of this will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections,” Yeddyurappa had said.

Meanwhile 21 political parties urged PM Modi not to politicize Indian Army. Senior leaders of Indian opposition parties who met in parliament on Wednesday sharply criticised the “ leaders of the ruling party” for the, blatant politicization of the sacrifices made by the Armed forces.“