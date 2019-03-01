Share:

KARACHI : The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) here on Thursday issued a notification about a possible blackout midnight Friday as a safety measure amid rising tensions with India.

“It is intimated that due to the prevailing situation in the country the higher management may observe a blackout at night.

The CAA electric department will shut down the area cargo (export, import, ICG, AFU) Parking Light, Army Area Streetlight and other in the vicinity. It is requested that generator/emergency light or any illuminated device should not be used during the shutdown period,” said a press release issued here.