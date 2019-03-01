Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the launch of different projects for welfare of deserving women, children and elderly citizens. According to a handout, he was chairing a meeting of Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) at his office Thursday.

The meeting was told that one-window welfare counters would be set up at e-khidmat centres to facilitate the deserving women, children and the elderly. Through these counters, they will be provided different PSPA services. The meeting also deliberated upon the proposal of starting ‘Bahimmat Buzurg’programme elderly people. It also discussed proposal of giving monthly pension to such people.

The meeting pondered over the proposal of launching ‘Hum Qadam’ project for the differently-abled. It was told that a special project will be started on the directions of Supreme Court for the welfare of the transgender community and facilities like free education and healthcare, screening, legal and psychological assistance and shelter will be provided to transgender children. The participants were informed that PSPA also submitted an application to Pemra for banning TV programmes ridiculing of the transgender.

The Chief Minister was also apprised about the provision of healthcare facilities to the impecunious strata through health and nutrition project and provision of economic self-reliance to the rural womenfolk through human capital investment project. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a new social protection policy will be introduced in the province of Punjab aiming at improving the quality of life of the disfranchised segments of the society. Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and senior officials attended the meeting.

Separately, the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review overall law and order across the province. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the protection of life and property of the people. Addressing the meeting, the CM said that protection of life and property of the people is the fundamental responsibility of the state and no stone will be left unturned for the purpose.

He issued directives to take every possible step for further improving the law and order He directed that law & order meetings should be regularly held at the level of divisions and districts and reports should be forwarded to the CM Office. Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, chief secretary, IGP and other senior officials attended the meeting.