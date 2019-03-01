Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, keeping in view the present tense situation on borders, reviewed overall security and administrative arrangements made across the province.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and Brigadier Abdus Samee, Chief of Staff, 5 Corps.

The chief minister also chaired a similar meeting between Wednesday-Thursday night at CM House and gave instructions to Chief Secretary and IG Sindh to make administrative and security arrangements. He issued directives for the provision of security to all the important institutions and diplomatic missions across the province. He reviews the arrangements made so far and also directed secretary Mumtaz Shah to keep the Scouts prepared.

The chief secretary briefed the chief minister about the cancellation of leaves of the staff members of essential services, including hospitals and local government. He said that the divisional and district administration has been given directives as per SOP of the situation.

DG Rangers Muhammad Saeed briefed the chief minister about the current situation and the arrangements made accordingly.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over administrative and security arrangements.