Rawalpindi - A condolence reference for famous poet Sarwar Ambalvi was held here under auspices of ‘Ahbab-e-Qalam’ in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Prof. Jalil Aali, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Qayyum Tahir, Dr. Qamar Iqbal, Ali Asghar Samar, Mahmooda Ghazia, Prof. Zahid, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Zahoor Naqi,

Qazi Arif, Raja Abdul Qayyum and Zafar Iqbal threw light on the life and work of Sarwar Ambalvi.

The ceremony was anchored by Farkhanda Shamim.