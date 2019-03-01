Share:

RAWALPINDI - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Thursday kicked off plantation campaign under “Clean and Green Pakistan Program.”

The Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Mohammad Ali Randhawa inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in FJWU campus. The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Nousheen Sarwar, Vice Chancellor FJWU Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood, MPA Yawar Abbas, Director Horticulture PHA, Sheikh Tariq, university faculty and a large number of the university students. Addressing the participants, the DC and VC advised the students to play a proactive role in making the country pollution-free, cleaner and a greener place.